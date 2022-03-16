Secret (SCRT) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00011158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $735.85 million and $29.76 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00238014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003795 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.72 or 0.00843668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

