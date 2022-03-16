Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 5,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.