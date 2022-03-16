Selway Asset Management Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.9% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.41. 1,254,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

