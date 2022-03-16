Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) versus CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Critical Contrast

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CONMED and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80 Semler Scientific 0 0 3 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $161.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $117.33, suggesting a potential upside of 137.13%. Given Semler Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than CONMED.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 4.13 $62.54 million $1.94 73.09 Semler Scientific $53.03 million 6.31 $14.01 million $2.12 23.34

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Semler Scientific. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 6.19% 13.20% 5.66% Semler Scientific 32.48% 46.41% 40.16%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats CONMED on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

