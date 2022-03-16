Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

Shares of Semtech stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 577,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.45.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Semtech by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

