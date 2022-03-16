Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.
Shares of Semtech stock traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The company had a trading volume of 577,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,787,000 after purchasing an additional 166,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Semtech by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
