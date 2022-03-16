Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.Semtech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

SMTC traded up $3.42 on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 576,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,037. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Semtech by 117.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

