Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 576,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,037. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20.

Get Semtech alerts:

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.