Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS.
Shares of SMTC stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. 576,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,037. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.45.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.