Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Barbara Jeremiah Acquires 20,000 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,989.60).

SNR stock opened at GBX 123.30 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. Senior plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.48).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

