Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) vs. CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Head to Head Contrast

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sentage alerts:

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sentage and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 3.69 $1.59 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 0.76 $16.64 million $0.59 5.85

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sentage and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.42%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

CNFinance beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About CNFinance (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.