Sentinel 24 Hour Volume Reaches $930,767.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $39.99 million and approximately $930,767.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,107,216,809 coins and its circulating supply is 7,427,645,312 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

