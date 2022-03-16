SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $56.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of S stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $229,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,926 shares of company stock worth $13,789,954. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

