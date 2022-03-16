SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SeqLL in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
SeqLL stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.46.
About SeqLL (Get Rating)
SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.
