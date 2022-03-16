Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.21) to GBX 190 ($2.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Serco Group Plc engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, consulting, and technology services. It offers advisory, design, and delivery expertise in the areas of operations strategy, transformation, program delivery, outsourcing, people performance and selection, and change management and research.

