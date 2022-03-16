Sether Hits Market Capitalization of $557,181.30 (SETH)

Sether (SETH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Sether has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sether has a total market capitalization of $557,181.30 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00035232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00103983 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

