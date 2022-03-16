Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.79

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.79 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.78 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,700,507 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on shares of Shanta Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £102.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.79.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

