Shaun Wills Acquires 92 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($196.20).

Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superdry alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Shaun Wills purchased 73 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($195.55).

On Wednesday, January 26th, Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,002.37).

On Thursday, January 13th, Shaun Wills bought 57 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($194.94).

Superdry stock traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 165 ($2.15). 416,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,758. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.40) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.90).

Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.