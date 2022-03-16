SHIELD Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $126,061.63 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.72 or 0.06711090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00269114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.51 or 0.00726393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00065979 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00456746 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00369958 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

