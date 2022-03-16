Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.88% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.
Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.
About Shift Technologies (Get Rating)
Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.