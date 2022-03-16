Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 210.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 342,067 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,756 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

