Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SHMAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Shimao Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

