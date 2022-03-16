Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SHMAY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shimao Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimao Group stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

