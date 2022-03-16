Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $694,000.00

Shopping (SPI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.09 or 0.00017605 BTC on exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $694,000.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shopping has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,292 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

