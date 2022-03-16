Shopping (SPI) One Day Volume Tops $694,000.00

Shopping (SPI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $7.09 or 0.00017605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $694,000.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00045033 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.26 or 0.06613937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,295.99 or 1.00033417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,292 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.