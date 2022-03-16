Shopping Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Shopping has a market cap of $6.70 million and $667,580.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $7.79 or 0.00018988 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.63 or 0.06705736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,079.54 or 1.00147347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,192 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

