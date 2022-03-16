Short Interest in AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Expands By 22.0%

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.3 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:ABSSF opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

