Short Interest in Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) Grows By 25.0%

Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alfi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alfi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alfi during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alfi during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alfi by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Alfi has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

