Short Interest in ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Declines By 22.4%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.36. ALS has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

