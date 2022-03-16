Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Increases By 20.2%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,381,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 629,987 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 312.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 905,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTU stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

