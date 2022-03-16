Short Interest in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Expands By 22.3%

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 628.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,186. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.