Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Declines By 19.1%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Artelo Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ARTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

