Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Drops By 21.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,118,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 5,215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.