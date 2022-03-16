Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Drops By 21.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,118,600 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 5,215,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.