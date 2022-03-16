Short Interest in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rises By 21.4%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,659,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,635 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,349,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $11,614,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,585 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,648,911. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

