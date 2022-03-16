Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Rises By 21.7%

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,940,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 10,630,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.51. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.35 million and a PE ratio of -333.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

