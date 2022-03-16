Short Interest in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declines By 21.4%

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLW. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 43,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BLW traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 70,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

