Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Decreases By 18.6%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,350. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

