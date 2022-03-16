Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Grows By 22.1%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

