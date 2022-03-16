Short Interest in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Rises By 21.4%

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $125.73. 40,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,355. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $69.56 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.85.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

