Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 20.0%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. 750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. Clarkson has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

Clarkson Plc engages in the provision of integrated shipping services. It operates through the following segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment refers to services provided to ship-owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a wide range of cargoes. The Financial segment renders services in investment banking, specializing in the maritime, oil services, and natural resources sectors.

