Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Decreases By 18.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms have commented on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 227,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 17.37%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 508.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 1,208,780 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 306.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 120,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 133,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
