Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Declines By 18.2%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 849,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2,783.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCU. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE CCU opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

