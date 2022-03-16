Short Interest in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Decreases By 22.0%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,050,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 33,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. 17,312,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 130.23%.

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

