Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Drops By 18.2%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 475,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

