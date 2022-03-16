Short Interest in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Rises By 21.4%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 8,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.