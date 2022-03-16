Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Decreases By 20.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 111,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,488. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

