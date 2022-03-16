Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Decreases By 20.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of EVT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 111,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,488. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
