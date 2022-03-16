Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Decreases By 20.2%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EXG traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 566,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,233. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.