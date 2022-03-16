Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Grows By 22.3%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 18,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

