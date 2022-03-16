Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Drops By 18.1%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 1,846,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.4 days.

Shares of FBBPF opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. FIBRA Prologis has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

