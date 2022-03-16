Short Interest in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Declines By 20.6%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guild by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 17,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $678.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28. Guild has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guild will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

