Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Grows By 21.1%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 54,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,420. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

