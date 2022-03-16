Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Drops By 19.4%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,933. HumanCo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMCO. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 2.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 346,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 44.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

