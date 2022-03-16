Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Expands By 22.2%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,421,700 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 32,263,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,142.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IITSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

About Intesa Sanpaolo (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.