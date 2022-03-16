Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Rises By 25.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

